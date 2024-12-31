Scaffolding collapse at Đăk Mi 1: rescue teams race against time for missing workers

KON TUM — A major accident at the Đăk Mi 1 Hydropower Plant in Đăk Choong Commune, Đăk Glei District, Kon Tum Province, left three dead and two missing on Tuesday.

At approximately 3am, a scaffolding collapse occurred during nighttime construction on the dam. Witnesses reported a loud explosion-like noise before seeing a large concrete slab, about 20m long, fall from a height of 50m.

This led to four workers falling and the death of another worker on the ground, who was struck by the falling concrete.

The victims were identified as Hà Văn Sơn, 30; Kha Văn Kháy, 26; Ngân Văn Long, 32; and Lương Văn Hùng, 20, from Nghệ An Province, and A Tuất, 24, from Đăk Choong Commune. Among them, Lương Văn Hùng and Ngân Văn Long remain missing.

Emergency response teams have been working tirelessly at the scene. Thái Văn Tưởng, Secretary of the Đăk Glei District Party Committee, has coordinated efforts, including mobilising rescue teams and engineering units to assist.

Two primary search areas have been identified: a 100-square-metre reservoir beneath the dam spillway and the concrete debris field where the collapse occurred.

Efforts to drain the reservoir have been challenging, as its depth exceeds 10m. By 4pm on Tuesday, water levels had been reduced by less than one metre.

Meanwhile, teams have cleared access to the debris field but must wait until the reservoir search concludes to avoid further risks of collapse.

Authorities, including the Kon Tum Department of Industry and Trade, are investigating the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest the concrete slab fell into the reservoir, causing workers to fall with it. Inspections and forensic analysis are underway to determine any lapses in safety protocols.

The hydropower project management team has provided initial financial support of VNĐ100 million (US$3,900) to each victim’s family. The Đăk Glei People’s Committee has also contributed VNĐ5 million ($196) per family and has called for enhanced safety measures and continued family support.

The Đăk Mi 1 Hydropower Plant, with a capacity of 84MW and an investment of over VNĐ3.5 trillion ($137 million), began construction in 2009 but remains unfinished. Completion is expected by the second quarter of 2025. — VNS