Việt Nam National University - HCM City forges global partnerships in research, training

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — With a strategic vision to enhance academic excellence, foster innovation, and meet global industry demands, Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has forged strong international partnerships with the world’s most prestigious universities and research institutions in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology and semiconductor technology.

These collaborations focus on joint research projects, academic exchange, training programmes, and technological advancements that benefit both students and industries alike.

In recent years, VNU-HCM has increasingly positioned itself as a leader in higher education and research in Southeast Asia.

Dương Tôn Thái Dương, deputy head of Training Department of VNU-HCM, said as one of the country’s largest and most influential academic institutions, VNU-HCM comprises a network of leading colleges, research centres, and institutes specialising in a wide range of disciplines.

Its strategic vision is not only to advance education in traditional fields but also to break new ground in emerging technologies like AI, biotechnology and semiconductor technology.

This approach reflects the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in sectors that are central to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he said.

“VNU-HCM’s international cooperation in these fields is therefore not just about expanding the university's reputation but also about contributing to global scientific and technological advancements,” he said.

AI has become one of the most transformative technologies in the 21st century. It has the potential to revolutionise industries ranging from healthcare to finance, transportation, and entertainment.

Recognising the need for AI expertise, VNU-HCM has actively sought to collaborate with top global universities to create cutting-edge research and training programmes, he said.

One of the university's key partnerships is with the University of Melbourne in Australia, a leader in AI research. This collaboration focuses on AI applications in healthcare, including machine learning models for early disease diagnosis and personalized treatment. By working with the University of Melbourne's research teams, VNU-HCM researchers gain access to world-class expertise and state-of-the-art AI technologies.

The university also partners with institutions such as Stanford University in the US and the National University of Singapore (NUS) for joint research on deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. These partnerships include faculty exchange programmes, joint workshops, and collaborative PhD projects that allow its students and researchers to work on groundbreaking AI technologies with some of the best minds in the field.

Dương said biotechnology is another critical area of focus for VNU-HCM’s international cooperation efforts.

With applications in medicine, agriculture, and environmental sustainability, biotechnology is a rapidly evolving field that holds tremendous promise for solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including disease prevention, food security, and climate change, he said.

VNU-HCM has established strong connections with universities and research institutions that are recognised leaders in biotechnology, including US-based Harvard University, the UK-based University of Cambridge, and the University of Tokyo in Japan.

“These partnerships enable the university to leverage the global expertise and resources available in biotechnology, creating opportunities for VNU-HCM faculty and students to engage in high-impact research,” he said.

In one notable collaboration with the University of Cambridge, VNU-HCM researchers are working on gene editing and CRISPR technology to develop new therapeutic strategies for genetic disorders. VNU-HCM has also been involved in joint projects with the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Industrial Science (IIS), focusing on agricultural biotechnology and the development of genetically modified crops that are more resistant to climate change.

The university has also developed training programmes to educate the next generation of biotechnologists. These include short-term courses, workshops, and online training modules, often in collaboration with top institutions like MIT and Imperial College London, to ensure that students acquire the skills needed to meet the global demand for biotechnological expertise.

Semiconductor technology is at the heart of modern electronics and digital infrastructure. From smartphones to computers, medical devices, and renewable energy solutions, semiconductors are integral to virtually every technological advancement.

As Việt Nam seeks to position itself as a hub for high-tech industries, semiconductor research and development is a critical focus area for VNU-HCM, Dương said.

The university has collaborated with several prestigious institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley in the US and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich), to drive research in semiconductor materials, nanoelectronics, and integrated circuit design. These partnerships aim to improve the efficiency, power consumption, and performance of semiconductor devices, thus supporting the growing demand for advanced electronics in both Việt Nam and the global market.

It is also involved in the establishment of a joint research center in collaboration with the National Taiwan University (NTU), one of the world’s leading institutions in semiconductor engineering. The center focuses on the development of next-generation semiconductor technologies and the integration of AI and Internet of Things into semiconductor design. This collaboration helps to ensure that VNU-HCM students are trained in the latest semiconductor innovations, preparing them for careers in both academia and industry.

Enhancing student mobility, knowledge exchange

One of the cornerstones of VNU-HCM’s international collaboration is the promotion of student exchange programmes. These initiatives provide students with the opportunity to study abroad, attend international conferences, and participate in joint research projects with their peers from top universities around the world.

For instance, VNU-HCM students in the AI and biotechnology fields often spend a semester at partner institutions like Stanford or the University of Melbourne, gaining invaluable exposure to international research environments and industry practices.

In addition, VNU-HCM offers dual-degree programmes with renowned universities, where students can complete part of their studies abroad while earning degrees from both VNU-HCM and the partner institution. This allows students to benefit from world-class education while remaining grounded in Vietnam’s vibrant academic and technological ecosystem.

VNU-HCM chancellor Vũ Hải Quân said the country is facing many new challenges.

“In order to not be left behind, there is only one way to overcome the new challenges, and that is taking advantage of human resources, science and technology and innovation,” he said.

VNU-HCM enters a new era with a vision of becoming a leading higher education institution in Asia.

“Therefore, reality poses new requirements for teachers and students to improve their capacities,” he said.

Developing interdisciplinary research programmes, especially in the fields of information technology and AI, is one of the tasks to implement the university’s development strategy for the 2021-30 period.

The cooperation, training and research programmes that VNU-HCM has established with the world’s leading universities in cutting-edge fields are essential to fostering the next generation of experts in these vital areas.

“By aligning itself with top-tier global institutions, VNU-HCM not only enhances its own academic standing but also contributes significantly to the development of the country’s scientific and technological capabilities,” he said.

These partnerships are a testament to the university’s commitment to advancing research, nurturing innovation, and ensuring that its students are equipped with the knowledge and skills to succeed in an increasingly globalized and technology-driven world.

As VNU-HCM continues to build on these collaborations, the future looks bright for both the university and the country as a whole, with the potential for significant breakthroughs in AI, biotechnology, semiconductor technology, and beyond.

The success of these programmes demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in driving scientific and technological progress, benefiting not only the institutions involved but also society at large. — VNS