Hà Nội targets over 30 million tourists in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội aims to attract over 30 million tourists next year, of which seven million could be international visitors.

This goal was underlined at Monday's conference on the city's tourism.

According to Hà Nội's Tourism Department, the city's tourism sector flourished in 2024, achieving remarkable growth.

The total number of tourists reached 27.86 million, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. Among them, international visitors totalled 6.35 million, while domestic tourists accounted for 21.51 million.

The sector also reported a revenue of approximately VNĐ110.5 trillion, up 18.3 per cent year-on-year. The average occupancy rate for hotels was 62 per cent, 2.9 percentage points higher than in 2023.

Hà Nội also cemented its status as one of Việt Nam's two largest tourist hubs and a key driver for tourism in the northern region. The city introduced over 20 new night tourism products and developed seven pedestrian streets featuring food and cultural activities.

Internationally, Hà Nội gained recognition as a top travel destination, winning prestigious awards such as Asia’s Leading City Destination and the World’s Best Golf City Destination 2024 by the World Travel Awards. It was also listed among the '100 Most Attractive Cities' by Euromonitor International, reinforcing its appeal to global tourists.

For 2025, the city's tourism sector aims to boost its total revenue to over VNĐ130 trillion by diversifying its offerings, emphasising night tours, culinary tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism and wellness tourism.

It will also expand river-based tourism routes along the Red River and Đuống River, with plans to connect central Hà Nội with areas like Sơn Tây and Ba Vì.

The city is committed to enhancing infrastructure, leveraging digital technologies in tourism management and streamlining administrative services through online platforms.

It also plans to intensify international promotion efforts, targeting key markets in Northeast Asia, ASEAN, and the EU, while exploring emerging markets such as India, Eastern Europe, and Halal-friendly destinations.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong emphasised the city's leadership role in national tourism.

He urged the city to foster regional partnerships, develop diverse tourism products and integrate cultural industries to solidify its position as Việt Nam’s tourism leader. — VNS