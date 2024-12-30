Two foreigners found dead in Hội An, empty liquor bottles in rooms

QUẢNG NAM — Quảng Nam Provincial police said on Monday that they are investigating the death of two foreign nationals – a man and a woman – found in two separate rooms at a villa in the old town Hội An.

Earlier, at approximately 11:18 AM on December 26, at Hoa Ch. Tourist Villa (in Cẩm Thanh Commune, Hội An City), the staff discovered a dead British woman (born in 1991, with the name Otteson G.M.) in room 101, and a dead South African man (Els Arno Q., born in 1988), in room 201.

Both victims had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa starting from July 4, 2024.

Upon receiving the report, Quảng Nam Provincial Police directed relevant units and local authorities to conduct a scene investigation and external autopsies. Initial findings showed no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies.

At the scene, authorities collected several empty liquor bottles. — VNS