Health ministry proposes May 20 as National Organ Donation Day

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Health has proposed that the Government designate May 20 as National Organ Donation Day, to honour the noble act of saving lives and to encourage the community to donate tissues and organs.

The Minister of Health, Đào Hồng Lan, offered details during the launch ceremony of the campaign to register for donation of tissues and organs 'Giving is Forever', held in HCM City on Monday.

Lan said that 32 years after Việt Nam’s first kidney transplant, the health sector had mastered medical transplant techniques, achieving success rates comparable to global standards and within affordable costs.

On average, Việt Nam conducts over 1,000 organ transplants annually, making it the country with the highest number of transplants in Southeast Asia, according to the ministry.

However, a shortage of organ donations remains a major challenge. Most organ donations come from living donors.

In 2024, there were 39 cases of organ donation from brain-dead donors, the highest number to date, but still far below demand, leaving many patients waiting for transplants.

In response to these challenges, Lan noted that the ministry proposed designating May 20 as National Organ Donation Day.

This initiative aims to intensify organ donation campaigns through collaboration with various agencies, especially religious organisations, according to the minister.

The ministry is also working on revising the Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs. Additionally, the National Centre for Organ Transplant Coordination is tasked with ensuring transparent, fair, and efficient organ allocation.

Hospitals are encouraged to enhance communication and advocacy efforts for organ donation.

Chairperson of the Việt Nam Tissue and Organ Donation Advocacy Association, Nguyễn Thị Kim Tiến, highlighted organ transplantation as one of the most significant medical achievements of the 20th century, saving countless lives.

Globally, countries with the highest number of organ transplants from brain-dead donors include the United States, China, and several European nations. Although Việt Nam started later than these countries, it has achieved remarkable progress, mastering kidney, liver, heart and lung transplantation techniques.

However, living donors account for approximately 95 per cent of organ transplants in Việt Nam, with a very small percentage coming from brain-dead donors.

Việt Nam remains among the countries with the lowest number of brain-dead organ donors worldwide.

Tiến called on the community to donate organs to save lives.

Chairman of the HCM City’s People's Committee, Phan Văn Mãi, emphasised that the city would direct the local health sector and relevant agencies to closely coordinate with the national organ donation coordination centre to implement effective and timely campaigns for organ donations.

He also pledged adequate investment in infrastructure and equipment to facilitate organ donation and transplantation. The city will explore policies to honor individuals and organisations with outstanding contributions, thereby promoting and expanding efforts to encourage potential donors.

During the ceremony, many leaders, artists and citizens registered as organ donors.

At the event the Việt Nam Tissue and Organ Donation Advocacy Association awarded commemorative medals and certificates of appreciation to Việt Nam Airlines, the traffic police departments of Hà Nội, HCM City, Đồng Nai, and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu for their support in transporting tissues and organs. — VNS