Transport ministry plans to launch 19 projects, complete 50 others in 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport unveiled its plan to break ground on 19 projects and complete 50 others in 2025 during its year-end review and planning conference held in Hà Nội on Monday.

A focus will be placed on connecting the eastern section of the North-South expressway through various component projects. In collaboration with local authorities, the ministry aims to finalise several expressway projects, with the goal of putting 3,000km of expressways into operation. Additionally, the completion of the Hồ Chí Minh Road connection and the Long Thành International Airport are high on the agenda, ensuring smooth, safe, and convenient transport services across the country.

For 2025, the ministry projects a 9 per cent increase in freight volume and an 8 per cent rise in passenger number compared to 2024. Maritime transport is also set to see a 4 per cent annual hike, with an estimated 900 million tonnes of goods passing through seaports. It is committed to disbursing over 95 per cent of the allocated budget for the year, ensuring that resources are efficiently utilised to drive progress.

Legal frameworks will be a key priority, with the ministry focusing on the completion of laws, resolutions, decrees, decisions, circulars, and proposals as outlined in the 2025 working agenda of the Government and the Prime Minister.

As 2025 is poised to be a year of acceleration to achieve the goals set at the 13th National Party Congress and the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan, the ministry recognised the need for unwavering determination, close coordination, and innovative thinking and action. These qualities are essential for continuing to perform key political tasks, including achieving a breakthrough in transport infrastructure that will contribute to the nation's aspiration for prosperity and strength. — VNS