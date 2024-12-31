Education Ministry launches nationwide campaign to enhance foreign language learning

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has launched a nationwide campaign to promote foreign language learning and create environments conducive to language acquisition within educational institutions.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Monday at Bắc Ninh Specialised High School in Bắc Ninh Province, with a focus on expanding self-study initiatives, improving language proficiency, and fostering environments for foreign language use in schools.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Phạm Ngọc Thưởng highlighted Bắc Ninh’s significant progress in foreign language education, particularly in English. He commended the province for its innovative approaches, such as hiring foreign teachers to teach English and sending local teachers abroad for training and professional development.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that mastering a foreign language requires consistent self-study, regular practice, access to immersive language environments, and effective teaching methodologies.

Earlier, on December 22, a similar launch ceremony was organised in Sơn La Province.

This campaign is part of MoET’s broader efforts to implement the Politburo’s directive, which acknowledges the low foreign language proficiency of trained workers, including in English, and its inability to meet the demands of international integration.

The directive urges the education sector to prioritise enhancing students’ and learners’ foreign language skills, with the ultimate aim of establishing English as a second language in schools.

MoET representatives stressed that, in the era of globalisation, foreign languages serve as a “golden key” to unlocking knowledge, accessing international opportunities, and advancing career prospects. Proficiency in foreign languages not only facilitates cultural exchange but also strengthens individual competitiveness and contributes to Việt Nam's sustainable development. — VNS