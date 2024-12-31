Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Ministry of Industry and Trade disburses 70.8 per cent of 2024 budget

December 31, 2024 - 12:17
The park's management board has urged HCM City’s Department of Planning and Architecture to expedite approvals for zoning adjustments and include regulations on subterranean spaces in the 1:2000 master plan.
A view of the HCM City's High-Tech Park. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has disbursed only 70.8 per cent of its allocated state budget as of December, raising concerns about delays in public investment for 2024.

Out of the VNĐ538 trillion (approximately US$21 billion) planned for this year, about VNĐ381 trillion has been disbursed, per the ministry's annual report.

The primary reasons for the shortfall are procedural bottlenecks, especially evident in the allocation of funds for projects in HCM City’s High-Tech Park. A significant obstacle was the delay in land allocation, which was only finalized at the end of 2023. This delay necessitated revisions to the detailed 1:500-scale zoning plans and led to the rollover of unspent 2023 funds into 2024, thereby limiting the capacity for new allocations this year.

Further complicating matters, regulatory challenges have also played a part. For instance, current zoning regulations now require projects with even a single-level basement to undergo adjustments to the 1:2000 zoning plans before proceeding to 1:500-scale revisions, a change from earlier requirements that applied only to projects with two or more basement levels.

Two significant projects at the High-Tech Park — the S.I.S Stroke Research and Treatment Centre and Blue Ocean Park — have been delayed due to these regulatory gaps in underground construction guidelines.

In response, the park’s management board has called on HCM City’s Department of Planning and Architecture to speed up the approval process for zoning adjustments and to update the 1:2000 master plan to include regulations on subterranean spaces.

Despite these challenges, the High-Tech Park has issued five investment registration certificates in the first nine months of 2024, which includes four foreign projects totaling nearly US$2 million and one domestic project valued at over VNĐ573 billion ($22 million). These projects, though smaller in scale, are in line with Việt Nam's strategic focus on attracting high-tech industries and leveraging skilled labour. VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Public investment stocks face challenges

A key issue affecting public investment firms is the slow progress in land clearance and capital disbursement. Delays in land clearance, often due to compensation issues and the risk of cost escalation, pose significant challenges.

see also

More on this story

Society

Organ donation campaign kicks off in HCM City

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the HCM City People’s Committee and the Việt Nam Tissue and Organ Donation Advocacy Association on Monday launched an organ and tissue donation campaign to call on Vietnamese adults to register as an organ donor.
Society

Hà Nội targets over 30 million tourists in 2025

For 2025, the city's tourism sector aims to boost its total revenue to over VNĐ130 trillion by diversifying its offerings, emphasising night tours, culinary tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism and wellness tourism.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom