Urgent steps taken to ensure passenger safety during Tết travel rush

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has announced a series of urgent measures to enhance aviation safety in response to recent global aviation accidents. The directive, issued on Monday, focuses on increasing safety protocols ahead of the Tết holiday's high travel demand.

This directive follows two major aviation disasters: one in South Korea on December 29, resulting in 179 deaths, and another involving Azerbaijan Airlines in Kazakhstan on December 25, which claimed 38 lives.

The CAAV's measures include strict enforcement of safety regulations and standard procedures by all airlines, especially under adverse weather conditions. Airlines are instructed to devise flight plans that avoid conflict-prone airspace and to stay updated on weather changes to mitigate risks. Additionally, pilot training will intensify, with a focus on handling adverse landing scenarios such as wind shear and crosswinds.

Simulated training will cover techniques for dealing with crosswinds, precise runway alignment, and procedures for executing go-arounds under worsening conditions. Airlines are also mandated to analyze flight data regularly to identify and rectify potential risks, reporting these findings to the CAAV.

Aircraft maintenance protocols must be rigorously followed, with teams adhering to pre-flight checks and manufacturer guidelines to ensure airworthiness. The CAAV also requires airlines and maintenance providers to enhance internal oversight to identify and address systemic issues.

A culture of safety will be promoted through mandatory compliance with safety management programs and encouragement of incident reporting and preventative measures.

Foreign airlines operating in Vietnam must ensure their pilots are thoroughly briefed on local conditions, including weather patterns, airport layouts, and flight procedures, and maintenance standards for flights to and from Vietnam must align with CAAV regulations.

The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) is tasked with ensuring air traffic controllers strictly follow operational protocols, with constant updates on meteorological information and vigilant flight monitoring.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is to increase its supervision of airport operations, addressing safety violations promptly and maintaining optimal runway conditions.

Emergency response capabilities at airports will be kept at peak readiness, with staff and equipment prepared for any emergencies.

The CAAV plans comprehensive safety inspections before and after the Tết holiday to ensure all operational and maintenance standards are met. VNS