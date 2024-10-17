Five Southeast Asian nations agree to share aviation safety data

HÀ NỘI – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand have agreed to share aviation data and information, including reports on severe turbulence, to promptly notify each other and prevent potential incidents, ensuring safer air travel for passengers.

This initiative marks the first of its kind as the region's aviation industry strives to accelerate recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement on Thursday, aviation officials from the five countries announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

Under this agreement, these countries will begin sharing aviation information and data by the end of this year. The collaboration aims to identify emerging threats and risks in aviation operations, allowing for timely planning and implementation of risk mitigation measures.

Southeast Asia’s aviation sector is steadily recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, with airlines introducing new measures, such as expanding fleets, to boost this process.

The countries have initially identified seven types of data to be shared, including collision warnings, ground alert system activations, and air traffic control safety issues. They will also exchange information on severe turbulence, wind shear, bird strikes, and dangerous cargo transport. Wind shear, a sudden change in wind speed and/or direction over a small area, poses a significant risk, especially at low altitudes during takeoff and landing.

According to the joint statement, Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority will oversee data protection and storage, while Singapore will lead data analysis.

However, all information and conclusions from the analysis will not be used for accident investigations, punitive actions, or law enforcement measures.

Han Kok Juan, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, expressed his hope that other nations will join this initiative to enhance passenger safety and convenience. VNA/VNS