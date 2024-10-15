‘You’ll never get your money back’: Japan’s dancing cops video with anti-scam message goes viral

SINGAPORE – Stoic-looking, smartly clad police officers performing kawaii dance moves to children’s singing that sound almost like a nursery tune.

This is how some Japanese police officers hope to draw attention to social networking scams. And it works.

A video of the dance, which was uploaded by the Hiroshima Prefectural Police on X on October 7, has chalked up 10 million views and 94,000 likes in five days.

Showcasing uniformed police officers dancing against different backdrops, the clip is edited with special effects and paired with children singing an anti-scam song in their high-pitched, cutesy voices.

“They flirt with you… and confuse your heart with ‘I love you’,” they sing. “They take advantage of your romance and get into your heart. You send over your money and you’re tricked. You’ll never get your money back.”

According to local reports, the video was produced by Asaminami Police Station to raise awareness to prevent scams where the victims are tricked into transferring money as they develop interest in the scammer through social media platforms like Instagram.

It was reported that the police station has received 10 such scam reports as at August and most victims are in their 40s to 60s.

The song is reportedly sung by local kindergarten children who have been practising since September. They were later presented with letters of appreciation.

The video has since gone viral, with some netizens saying it is effective and memorable.

“It has such an impact that I can’t forget it even if I want to. No matter how good a video you make, it’s meaningless if it’s not memorable,” X user @mogmog_mesitero commented under the video.

“Definitely more effective than handing out leaflets one by one on the street,” said another supporter who uses the handle @mikan_tec on X. The Straits Times/ANN