Shear line, easterlies to continue to bring rains over northern part of Philippines

MANILA – Parts of Luzon will continue to experience cloudy skies and rains due to the shearline and easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms were expected in Batanes due to the shear line, while Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon would experience similar weather conditions due to the easterlies.

“The shear line is currently affecting extreme northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies and scattered rain, along with lightning and thunder in the Batanes area,” Pagasa weather specialist Veronica Torres said in Filipino in a weather forecast.

“Meanwhile, the easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, are affecting the eastern part of Luzon, bringing cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, along with lightning and thunder in areas such as Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon,” she added.

Pagasa advised residents in affected areas to be vigilant about the potential risk of flooding or landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau.

As of Pagasa’s 4pm forecast, no gale warning was hoisted over any of the country’s seaboard. — Philippine Daily Inquirer/ANN