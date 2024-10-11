Indonesia President Jokowi to inaugurate new palace in Nusantara this week

JAKARTA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo plans to inaugurate the State Palace at Indonesia’s planned future capital of Nusantara in East Kalimantan on Friday, less than two weeks before he leaves office, an aide has said.

“There are events scheduled for Friday in [Nusantara], including groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for several infrastructure projects. That includes [the inauguration of] the State Palace,” presidential expert staffer Ari Dwipayana said on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The State Palace is one of two presidential palaces in Nusantara, with the other being Garuda Palace.

Jokowi has been seeking to reassure the public that his legacy project remains on track despite slow progress and missed deadlines.

While the government is still rushing to complete infrastructure projects in Nusantara, a presidential decree on the formal transfer of the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara has yet to be issued.

Jokowi is expected to leave it to his successor, Prabowo Subianto, to sign the decree. Critics perceive the president-elect as less interested in investing in Nusantara despite voicing his commitment to the project on multiple occasions.

But Prabowo’s aide at his own Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, said on Monday that the president-elect was ready to sign the decree “when the time is right”.

Dasco did not elaborate on his statement but said, “At the moment, Prabowo is still busy with forming new ministries, which will be announced soon.”

Presidential aide Ari said Prabowo had “always been clear” in his commitment to the project.

Jokowi has worked from Nusantara several times since August, and on Sunday he said the decree making it the national capital should not be rushed, as doing so could create problems in the future.

“Relocating the capital takes time. Moving a house is already a complicated matter, let alone relocating a capital city,” he said on Sunday.

The IKN Law, which was enacted by the House in 2022 and revised in October 2023, stipulates that Jakarta is to remain the national capital until the issuance of a presidential decree declaring Nusantara as Indonesia’s new capital.

Recently, the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority opened parts of the city to tourists, including the Ceremony Plaza, a sprawling field that directly faces the State Palace and the Garuda Palace and is also fitted with a mini amphitheater, forest trail, retail gallery and visitor center. — The Jakarta Post/ANN