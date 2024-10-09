Thailand advocates for "collective leadership" vision

BANGKOK — Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has stressed the need for “collective leadership” in addressing the people's issues and promoting their well-being in her speech delivered at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos, on Wednesday.

As reported by the Bangkok-based English-language daily online newspaper The Nation, the PM said she believes collective leadership focused on making a difference would lead to solutions and shared prosperity.

She said Thailand has proposed the three key issues for regional action.

On sustainability, she said Thailand believes ASEAN must work together on climate action, carbon neutrality, the transition to clean energy, green finance, and a green economy, including digital innovation for a sustainable future. This ensures that economic growth in the modern era does not harm the environment or pose environmental risks in the region.

Regarding human security, Thailand proposes collaboration within ASEAN to tackle all crises, ensuring that people have access to food, energy, and necessities. ASEAN should also promote smart agriculture alongside sustainable farming to lay a strong foundation for long-term food production and security in the region. Strengthening ASEAN's energy framework, such as connecting ASEAN power grids, would enhance regional energy resilience.

Additionally, promoting water resources management, and boosting capabilities to combat transnational crime, particularly online scams, call-centre gangs, and drug trafficking, were crucial. Thailand urges stricter border controls to address these challenges, she noted.

Concerning deeper regional integration, Paetongtarn expressed support for ASEAN’s efforts to update and upgrade its free trade agreements with dialogue partners. As Thailand chairs the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement negotiations, the country aims to complete these talks by 2025 to create new mechanisms for economic growth in ASEAN. Promoting digital skills development for MSMEs will increase access to finance, fostering growth in today’s volatile global economy, she said. — VNA/VNS