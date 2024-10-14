China, Laos plan to build connectivity development corridor with Thailand

HÀ NỘI — China and Laos have signed a joint statement aimed at elevating bilateral cooperation, focusing on the ambitious development of a connectivity development corridor between the two countries and Thailand.

During his official visit to Laos from October 11-12, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone concurred to enhance practical cooperation.

The two sides agreed to promote the operation, maintenance and development of the China-Laos Railway with high quality, actively push for the "juxtaposed border control" of the China-Laos Railway to achieve substantial progress as soon as possible, and strive for the standard gauge connection of China-Laos Railway and Thailand railway at an early date to promote the implementation of the China-Laos-Thailand Connectivity Development Corridor Outlook, said the statement as reported by China’s Xinhua News Agency.

China appreciates Laos's interest in and intention to cooperate on Chinese commercial aircraft and welcomes Laos's aviation enterprises to introduce these aircraft, it said.

The two countries will further strengthen trade exchange and increase the scale and level of trade. To this end, China and Laos will work together to implement the zero-tariff arrangement for 100 per cent of Lao products exported to China, and push for more high-quality Lao agricultural and food exports to China, the document added. — VNA/VNS