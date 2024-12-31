Foreign fishermen rescued by local fishing boat, coast guards

HÀ NỘI - Five foreign fishermen were rescued off the coast of Côn Đảo Island, Việt Nam, as reported by the Coast Guard Region 3 Command on Tuesday. Operating out of Vũng Tàu City in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, the command center received an urgent distress call regarding a fishing vessel approximately 60 nautical miles southeast of Côn Đảo.

The rescue operation was led by Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khánh, deputy commander and chief of staff of the coast guard region. His team deployed the Coast Guard Ship 8005 early on Monday. The distressed vessel, CM 46799A, captained by Chinese national Lai Kin Wah, encountered severe water ingress and sank around 6am, forcing the crew to abandon ship and remain adrift on life buoys.

The crew was located and rescued by 8am, thanks to the efforts of a nearby Vietnamese fishing boat, BTr 93992 TS, captained by Võ Hữu Tính from Bến Tre Province, who promptly contacted the mainland for emergency support.

At around 5.30 pm the same day, despite challenging weather conditions at sea, the Coast Guard Ship 8005 successfully approached the BTr 93992 TS to provide emergency assistance to the rescued foreign fishermen.

The crew received medical check-ups, meals, and water, ensuring their immediate needs were met. They are now in stable condition and have been transported to the mainland for further care. VNS