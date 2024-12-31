Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội tops Provincial Innovation Index 2024

December 31, 2024 - 15:14
The index serves as a reference on investment climate and conditions for production and business activities in localities.
Hà Nội leads the country in the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) this year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The capital city ranked first among 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2024, released by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday.

The index aims to supply a set of scientific and practical tools for leaders at all levels to make decisions, and build and implement policies. It also serves as a source of reference on investment climate and conditions for production and business activities in localities.

The top 10 on the rankings also consist of HCM City, Hải Phòng, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ninh, Cần Thơ, Bình Dương, Thái Nguyên and Bắc Giang.

Addressing the release ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh said the results match the socio-economic development status of localities.

He stressed that the PII is the only composite index currently providing an overview of socio-economic development model based on science, technology, and innovation in each locality.

It also gives insights into the strengths and weaknesses, potential factors, and necessary conditions for socio-economic development based on science, technology, and innovation in each locality, thus helping local leaders identify and select appropriate policies, directions, and solutions for socio-economic development, he added. — VNS

