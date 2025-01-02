Government issues decree to encourage young gifted people to work in State agencies

HÀ NỘI — Ministries, central and local agencies must prioritise positions in State agencies in order to recruit excellent graduates and talented young scientists.

Under a newly issued decree, which came into effect on January 1, the bodies must recruit the best candidates meeting the prescribed standards and conditions for public employees.

Decree No 179/2024/NĐ-CP stipulates the policies for employing the best staff to work in agencies and units of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the State, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and other public socio-political organisations.

They will take exams to secure those positions with content, form, order and procedures conducted in accordance with the law.

Applicable people include excellent graduates, talented young scientists, experts, managers, business administrators and leading scientists who are Vietnamese or foreigners.

Norms

For public employees, they must have a strong political stance, good political qualities and ethics, a clear background and be healthy enough to perform their duties.

They have the desire to contribute and serve the Fatherland and the people, be dynamic, creative, and daring to think, act, and take responsibility.

They always take the lead in advising and proposing to competent authorities policies and solutions that bring high efficiency and breakthroughs in performing tasks and public services.

They also have research works or proposals that are applied and bring high value in strategic and key sectors of the country or locality.

For students, they must meet one of the following conditions: being a valedictorian at a domestic university, or graduate with honours or higher from a prestigious university in the world, within the age specified in Article 1 of the Law on Youth at the time of their application.

Priority will also be given to excellent university graduates from domestic universities having personal achievements, including winning third prize or higher in one of the provincial-level excellent students competitions, winning an consolation prize or higher in the national excellent students competitions, or a certificate of merit or higher in the international excellent students competitions in natural sciences (mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and informatics) and social sciences (literature, history, geography, foreign languages) during high school.

The achievements can be winning third prize or higher in a national or international science and technology competition during high school or university, winning third prize or higher in an Olympic competition in one of the following subjects: mathematics, physics, chemistry, mechanics, informatics or other majors during university and recognised by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Experts, managers, business administrators, leading scientists, whether Vietnamese or foreigners, need to meet one of the following criteria: hold a doctorate or post-doctorate degree from prestigious training institutions in the world, participating in teaching, scientific research and technology transfer at research institutions, programmes, international cooperation projects on science and technology or research departments of prestigious enterprises abroad, in specialised fields suitable for scientific and technological tasks performed in Việt Nam.

Priority policies

Every year, based on the prescribed standards, the Party Committee, leaders of agencies, organisations and units employing the workers will have a written recommendation for the public workers who meet the standards and submit to competent agencies for consideration and selection as talented individuals.

Heads of the agencies with authority to manage the public employees will establish a talent selection council to examine and evaluate the public employees’ working results.

In addition, the decree regulates that talented workers are entitled to an additional monthly allowance equal to 150 per cent of their current salary from the date of the recognition by the competent authority.

Outstanding workers are given priority for appointments to leadership or management or senior expert positions.

In special cases, competent authorities will consider and decide on planning, age and duration of holding equivalent positions.

They will be sent to study, conduct research and participate in scientific exchanges domestically or abroad related to the assigned expertise and profession at least once a year, with full expenses covered according to regulations during the period of study, research and scientific exchange. — VNS