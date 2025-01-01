Component projects of the North-South expressway expect to to complete by 30 April

HÀ NỘI — Four component projects of the North-South expressway should be completed by April 30 next year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The projects include the Bãi Vọt-Hàm Nghi section with 35.28km, Hàm Nghi-Vũng Áng section - 54.2km, Bùng-Vạn Ninh section - 49km and Vân Phong-Nha Trang section - 83km.

The projects’ total length is of 221.48km.

According to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), the Bãi Vọt-Hàm Nghi project has achieved 67.1 per cent progress, the Hàm Nghi-Vũng Áng section has reached 72.5 per cent, while the Bùng-Vạn Ninh section is at 68.7 per cent. The Vân Phong-Nha Trang section has completed 83.6 per cent of its target.

The Department of Construction Investment Management assessed that while some projects are striving for early completion, the ongoing ground loading process may make it challenging to meet the April 30 deadline.

MoT has requested that project management units under its authority strictly direct contractors to mobilise machinery, equipment and personnel immediately upon receiving land handovers.

Construction must proceed in three shifts to ensure completion as planned, especially for the Bãi Vọt-Hàm Nghi, Hàm Nghi-Vũng Áng, Bùng-Vạn Ninh, and Vân Phong-Nha Trang projects.

The foundation for the roads needed to be completed by December 31 2024, with the pace of design, contractor selection and traffic management system implementation accelerated to ensure synchronised operation.

“Investors and contractors must not be complacent during main route construction, with special attention paid to quality. Achieving milestones should not come at the cost of project quality. Furthermore, contractors must complete frontage roads, connecting roads, auxiliary structures, overpasses and traffic safety systems before the projects are put into operation,” said the MoT.

The ministry has also tasked the Department of Construction Investment Management and the Department of Expressways of Việt Nam with intensifying on-site inspections, urging progress, identifying issues in construction organisation, quality management and timelines to promptly address and report problems beyond their authority.

They are also instructed to collaborate with local authorities to facilitate project implementation.

Additionally, by April 30, two key aviation projects are also targeted for completion including Terminal T3 of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport and the runway component of Phase 3 of Long Thành International Airport. VNS