Localities welcome first visitors in New Year 2025

HÀ NỘI – Localities across Vietnam on Wednesday organised ceremonies to welcome visitors on the first day of the New Year 2025, pinning high hopes for a prosperous year.

In the central city of Đà Nẵng, the municipal Department of Tourism welcomed nearly 3,000 first visitors this year. They included nearly 2,000 tourists from Europe and America on board the Noordam cruise ship.

Representatives from the city’s tourism department gave them flowers, souvenirs, and vouchers. The tourists were treated to traditional lion dance performances and had the opportunity to take memorable photos.

On the first day of the new year, the Đà Nẵng International Airport received 125 flights, including 57 international ones. From December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the airport hosted over 600 flights, marking a 15.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

Deputy Director of the department Tấn Văn Vương said that this year, the city expects to attract over 11.9 million visitors, up 10 per cent from 2024, with international visitors estimated at over 4.8 million. Revenue from accommodation, dining, and travel services is projected to exceed VNĐ36 trillion (US$1.41 billion), representing a 16 per cent year-on-year rise.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring central city of Huế welcomed more than 100 passengers on flight VN6317 from Hà Nội which landed at the Phú Bài International Airport at 9:15 a.m. It’s the first flight that carries the first tourists to the city in 2025.

Of them, four received round-trip domestic flight tickets from Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines, along with souvenirs from the tourism department while others enjoyed art performances and New Year gifts from city officials.

The event marks the beginning of the Hue Festival 2025 and a series of year-round tourism activities celebrating Huế as a centrally run city from January 1, 2025 and the “Visit Vietnam Year - Huế 2025”.

In the central province of Quảng Nam, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Dũng offered gifts and congratulations to the first visitors to its Hội An ancient town, including 18 from Italy.

Nguyễn Văn Lành, Vice Chairman of the Hội An city People’s Committee, stated that Quảng Nam Province welcomed 8 million tourists in 2024, with Hội An alone attracting over 4.5 million, reaffirming its status as a leading tourist destination.

Arriving in the Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre on January 1, visitors from Canada, Germany, Italy, Hungary, and Russia were warmly received and gifted local souvenirs.

At Buôn Ma Thuột Airport, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk welcomed the 1.5 millionth tourist and the first flight to the province in 2025, with traditional gong performances. The first three passengers received flowers, gifts, and round-trip air tickets while all passengers on the flight were given a pair of tickets each to visit local tourist attractions, and a Đắk Lắk travel guide book. VNS