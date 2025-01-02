Four key transport projects in HCM City completed by the end of 2024

HCM CITY — Four key traffic projects in HCM City were officially opened at the end of 2024.

The projects include Phước Long Bridge (connecting District 7 to Nhà Bè District), the HC1 underpass (Nguyễn Văn Linh - Nguyễn Hữu Thọ intersection), the expanded road of National Highway 50 (Bình Chánh District) and Tân Kỳ Tân Quý Street (Bình Tân District).

Construction of the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyễn Văn Linh and Nguyễn Hữu Thọ streets in District 7, which had an investment of VNĐ830 billion (US$32.4 million), began in September 2020.

In October last year the first tunnel was completed, but the intersection was still blocked due to construction of the second tunnel, causing congestion to continue.

Also in the south of the city, the Phước Long Bridge project, connecting District 7 and Nhà Bè, with an investment of VNĐ748 billion ($29.4 million).

The bridge is located on Phạm Hữu Lầu Street over Phú Xuân Canal and is 359m long and 10.5m wide.

The opening of these projects, along with the opening of Rach Đĩa Bridge in November 2024 and the HC2 underpass (at Nguyễn Văn Linh- Nguyễn Hữu Thọ intersection) in October 2024, has contributed to strengthening traffic connections between District 7 and Nhà Bè District, helping to complete the traffic system in the south of ​​HCM City.

The project to expand Tân Kỳ - Tân Quý Street, passing through Bình Tân District, is the main route to connect Hóc Môn, Bình Tân, Tân Phú and Tân Bình Districts with Tân Sơn Nhất Airport and the inner city.

The expanded section is nearly 2km in length, from Bình Long Street to Mã Lò Street, expanding the road surface from 8-10m to 30m, combined with the construction of drainage and lighting systems.

The Traffic Department with the support of the city's Department of Transport and related units will focus on accelerating the construction progress to complete and put into service before the Lunar New Year 2025 the following: Dương Quang Hàm Street, Gò Vấp District (Phase 1), Hoàng Hoa Thám - Trần Quốc Hoàn - Cộng Hòa connecting road (Phase 1),the Tân Kỳ Tân Quý bridge and the Bà Hom bridge and the Giồng Ông Tố 2 Bridge of the An Phú intersection, along with the Hàng Bàng canal (in District 5). — VNS