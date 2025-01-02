JICA, Đà Nẵng promote energy saving  

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in co-operation with the central city and partners from Japan, has helped build up an awareness in energy saving among community, which will be used as a foundation for sustainable development in the future.

JICA said the four-year ‘Improving energy saving for citizens in Đà Nẵng’ project – a joint venture between Yokohama National University and the Osumi company, under the JICA Partnership Program (JPP) – was aimed at raising public awareness, improving the quality of life and reducing energy consumption across the Sơn Trà district in 2021-24.

The results will be used to build a model which can be replicated across the whole city in the future, a step towards a sustainable Đà Nẵng City.

Improvements included energy saving solutions for residential and non-residential buildings including hotels and offices, using the transient system stimulation tool (TRNSYS1) simulation software.

Local students raised awareness about protecting the environment through energy saving, with special classes and a seminar.

JICA reported that the project had supported five households to conduct energy-saving renovations for bedrooms using air conditioners. After the work, electricity consumption was reduced by at least 6.8 per cent in one home and up to 19.1 per cent in another.

Simulation results of non-residential buildings also showed that energy consumption for cooling could be reduced by about 10 per cent and 15 per cent, or between 13 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, by improving the insulation of exterior walls and windows.

At least a thousand copies of the ‘Energy-saving renovation guidebook’ had been delivered to people living in Sơn Trà district during the four-year project, JICA reported.

For many decades JICA has supported Đà Nẵng across different environmental fields including providing an upgraded and expansion project for sewage treatment stations and drainage systems, improving the city's Liên Chiểu water supply plant and working together at the Tiên Sa port's second phase.

Đà Nẵng and Sakai City, Japan, have also agreed to boost cooperation in building a carbon-neutral model for the city, including investment, trade and tourism, which will entail launching a direct flight between them.

Yokohama and Sakai have already helped build a carbon neutral model at Đà Nẵng Port and working on greening the city's industrial parks. — VNS