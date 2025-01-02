First day of new fines for jumping red lights shows drivers being generally more law abiding

HÀ NỘI — Starting January 1, fines for failing to comply with traffic light signals (red light violations) tripled or increased by six times, compared to previously.

Specifically, under Decree 168/2024/NĐ-CP, fines for cars jumping signals have risen from VNĐ4-6 million (US$157-235) to VNĐ18-20 million ($707-785), while fines for those who run through red lights on mopeds or motorbikes increased from VNĐ800,000-1 million ($32-40) to VNĐ4-6 million ($157-235).

Additionally, those who run the red lights will have four points deducted from their driving licences.

Jumping a red light is among the most common traffic violations, particularly in major cities like Hà Nội. This behaviour not only reflects a lack of legal compliance and traffic culture but also poses significant risks of accidents and congestion.

Observations in Hà Nội on the first morning when the Decree 168 came into effect showed relatively good compliance at several major intersections.

The Hà Nội Traffic Police stated that for fines based on camera evidence, violators will be shown a video of the entire violation process, before a penalty is issued. For on-the-spot fines, the Traffic Command and Signal Control Unit will coordinate with checkpoint officers, providing video evidence from the Traffic Control Centre to ensure transparency, avoiding disputes over insufficient grounds for penalties.

Addressing concerns over the increased fines under the new decree, while some reports suggest removing countdown timers from traffic signals, Colonel Nguyễn Quang Nhật, head of the Communication, Investigation and Traffic Accident Resolution Division, Traffic Police Department, clarified that the removal of countdown timers is only a pilot proposal at certain intersections in HCM City.

Traffic laws clearly stipulate that signals include three lights – red, yellow, and green – and may feature timers.

For yellow light situations, drivers are required to stop before the line when the signal changes to yellow. However, vehicles that have already crossed the stop line are permitted to proceed.

Colonel Nguyễn Quang Nhật also stated that drivers who violate traffic signals to give way to priority vehicles, such as emergency or police vehicles, will not be penalised. This exemption aligns with the Law on Administrative Violations, which does not impose penalties on violations committed in emergency situations.

The Law on Administrative Violations defines an emergency situation as one where an individual or organisation must take action to prevent an imminent danger threatening the interests of the State, an organisation, or legitimate personal rights and no alternative action is available other than causing minor damage to prevent greater harm.

Old lights behind 'sudden changes' error

Responding to public concerns about instances of traffic lights suddenly switching from green to red, the Traffic Police Department has stated that it will recommend the responsible units upgrade the outdated traffic light systems.

Speaking with Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper, a representative of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security noted that compliance with traffic regulations has shown significant improvement on many roads and intersections following the implementation of Decree 168/2024.

The majority of road users are now keeping to the law, stopping at designated lines and avoiding running red lights.

“Violations persist mainly among ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers and three-wheeled vehicles. Education of a culture of traffic law compliance will be enhanced. Serious violations will be rigorously addressed to reduce accidents and the resulting casualties,” the representative stated.

However, the issue of traffic lights “suddenly switching from green to red” has been reported by residents.

“The cause of this issue lies in outdated traffic signal systems at some intersections, which still require manual operation. This can result in delays when adjusting signal cycles throughout the day,” explained the Traffic Police Department representative. They provided examples where signal cycles are manually changed between peak and off-peak hours.

To address this, the Traffic Police Department has urged the units responsible for managing and operating traffic signals to upgrade outdated systems promptly.

“Traffic participants will not face wrongful penalties in such cases. For violations detected via automated systems, the violator will be shown the full video footage of their red-light infraction before a penalty notice is issued.

"For on-the-spot fines, traffic signal operators will collaborate with officers at checkpoints to notify violators of their red-light infractions. The process includes providing video evidence from the control centre to ensure transparency and fairness,” the representative added. — VNS