Hà Nội metro project sees 647m of tunnels completed thus far

HÀ NỘI — Contractors have so far successfully tunnelled 647m of underground passageways of the Nhổn-Hà Nội Railway Station urban railway line project.

The latest report from the Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) showed that the overall progress of the project currently stands at 80.32 per cent.

The elevated section, which spans 8.5km from Station S1 to Station S8, has been completed and commenced commercial operations on August 8, 2024.

For the 4km underground section, the progress is hitting 50.54 per cent completion.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) No. 1 began its operations on July 30, 2024, and has already completed 647m, installing 431 rings of tunnel lining.

Meanwhile, TBM No. 2 is expected to begin operations this month.

Notably, the twin TBMs designed specifically for the metro project were manufactured by the German company Herrenknecht. Each machine measures over 100m in length and weighs approximately 850 tonnes.

The total timeline for the tunnelling process is set at 16 months.

Upon finishing work at Station S12, the TBMs will be dismantled on-site, and the auxiliary equipment will be relocated and dismantled at Station S9-Kim Mã.

Over 150 personnel are involved in the construction, overseeing tasks such as operating the TBMs, managing robotic arms to install tunnel linings and replacing cutter heads.

The Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board said that the underground section would be completed by 2027.

Once finished, the metro line is expected to transform the city’s urban transport landscape.

It will offer enhanced connectivity between key areas of the capital, promoting socio-economic development, alleviating traffic congestion, reducing urban pollution and improving the quality of life for residents in the western districts of Hà Nội.

The metro line will stretch from the Nhổn area following National Highway 32 through Cầu Diễn Street, Mai Dịch Street, the intersection with Ring Road 3, Cầu Giấy Street (intersecting with Ring Road 2), Kim Mã Street, Cát Linh Street and Quốc Tử Giám Street, and will conclude at Hà Nội Railway Station on Trần Hưng Đạo Street.

The project will feature a standard gauge rail track (1,435mm), with 12 stations (eight elevated and four underground).

The transport fleet will consist of 10 trains, each 80m long with four carriages.

The total investment for the project is estimated at VNĐ34.8 trillion (US$1.5 billion), and is scheduled to be completed by 2027. — VNS