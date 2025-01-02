Politics & Law
Society

Incomplete remains discovered at Đăk Mi 1 Hydropower Plant, search efforts persist

January 02, 2025 - 20:53
To date, three bodies have been recovered and returned to their families for burial rites. The search continues for the remaining parts of the two newly discovered bodies.

 

Rescue team retrieves the last victim from the stream, about 50m from the accident site. — VNA/VNS Photo

KON TUM — Authorities have recovered two additional bodies from the accident at Đăk Mi 1 Hydropower Plant, though the remains were incomplete.

On Thursday, officials in Đăk Choong Commune, Đăk Glei District, Kon Tum Province confirmed the discovery of the remains of two missing workers in a stream below the dam.

The accident, which took place on December 31, 2024, involved the collapse of scaffolding during a night shift and resulted in the deaths of five workers.

To date, three bodies have been recovered and returned to their families for burial rites. The search continues for the remaining parts of the two newly discovered bodies.

In response to the tragedy, the People's Committee of Kon Tum Province has ordered the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and has directed the Department of Industry and Trade to review the construction process at the hydropower plant to ensure it meets safety standards.

The deceased workers, aged between 20 and 30, were identified as Hà Văn Sơn, Kha Văn Khay, Ngân Văn Long, and Lương Văn Hùng from Nghệ An Province, along with A Tuất from Kon Tum Province. VNS

 

 

 

 

