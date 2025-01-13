Eighteen Vietnamese fishermen aboard sunken ship to return home soon

KUALA LUMPUR — Eighteen Vietnamese fishermen onboard cargo vessel Dolphin 18 which encountered an incident at sea have safely entered Malaysia, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia reported.

Nicolai Maersk, a Hong Kong-flagged vessel that rescued the fishermen, completed necessary arrangements for their entry into Malaysia and is now preparing procedures for their return to Việt Nam.

According to the captain's report, the engine of the Vietnamese-registered freighter Dolphin 18 failed amidst harsh weather conditions, with strong winds and high waves, forcing the crew to send out an emergency distress signal. Shortly after that, Nicolai Maersk responded to the distress call and provided assistance. Afterwards, Dolphin 18 sank quickly into the sea.

Local media earlier reported that all 18 Vietnamese crew members aboard Dolphin 18 had been rescued by Nicolai Maersk. The incident occurred on January 11, about 274 nautical miles southwest of Vũng Tàu City in Việt Nam's southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was alerted by vessel Nicolai Maersk about a distress call from Dolphin 18. The MRCC coordinated the search and rescue efforts, issuing navigational broadcasts for nearby vessels to monitor and report any sightings of the distressed ship. It also informed its Vietnamese counterparts about the incident, emphasising that all 18 crew members had been successfully rescued using lifeboats. All rescued crew members were reported to be in good health.

Nicolai Maersk later disembarked the rescued fishermen at its next port of call in Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia. — VNA/VNS