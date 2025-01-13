NHK to introduce Vietnamese language service to audience

HÀ NỘI — Japan's public media organisation, Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), will host an event “Discover Japan with NHK World-Japan" from January 17 to 23 at Aeon Mall Hà Đông in Hà Nội to introduce its Vietnamese language and external information services to the general public in Việt Nam.

The event is aimed at improving service quality and promoting the image of Japan and its culture, according to organisers.

Main activities at the event include interactive games and screening videos introducing NHK to the public.

Participants will also receive the textbook “Learning Japanese together”, among other activities.

A representative from the organisation hosting the event said: “The event is an opportunity for NHK to interact and exchange directly with Vietnamese audiences, helping us better understand the feelings and opinions of the audience towards the NHK's Vietnamese language service, thereby improving service quality in the future.”

The event is expected to act as a bridge to further promote the connections between the Vietnamese and Japanese people.

NHK is the first and only public broadcasting company in Japan.

It currently has four domestic television channels and three radio channels.

NHK World is an international broadcasting company that aims to provide the world with domestic and international information on Japanese culture and lifestyle, and to promote cultural exchange and friendship. — VNS