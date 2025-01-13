Three killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — An accident involving a truck and a motorcycle killed three people in Hà Nội on Monday.

The collision occurred on the approach to Nhật Tân Bridge in Đông Anh District this morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest the crash happened as the truck and motorcycle were travelling in the same direction.

The impact left the motorcycle severely deformed, while the truck came to a halt after crashing into the median strip, leaving its front end mangled.

The identities of the three deceased victims have yet to be released.

The accident has caused traffic congestion along Võ Nguyên Giáp Road, leading into the city centre. Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds. — VNS