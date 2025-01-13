HCM City ochna farms busy preparing for Tết

HCM CITY — Ochna blossom farms in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City and Bình Lợi Commune (Bình Chánh District) are busy preparing for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

In Bình Lợi, the city’s largest specialised ochna farming area, farmers hope for a fruitful year.

Bùi Ngọc Đức, owner of Hữu Đức ochna farm, said prices this year are varied to suit different classes of customers.

Plants are sold bare root to traders at VNĐ300,000-500,000 (US$11.8-19.7).

He said in recent few years people have preferred to rent instead of buying ochna plants to save the time needed to take care of them.

A pot of ochna blossoms could be rented for VNĐ3-5 million ($118-197), though some could cost up to VNĐ50 million ($1,970), he said.

Ochna plants for rent produce more flowers and bloom beautifully since they have been tended by experienced farmers.

Sales have fallen by 10 per cent in recent years due to lower consumer confidence, and farmers like him have been utilising social media and live-streaming to improve business, he said.

This has worked, helping increase interaction with customers and sales, he said.

Đức has expanded his farm by four hectares and is rushing through the final stages of farming to meet the festival demand.

For Tám Hùng, another farmer, the plant does not bring as much income as it used to.

Sales are down by nearly 50 per cent after the COVID-19 pandemic hit buyers’ confidence, posing challenges to small businesses, he said.

This year he plans to sell plants only to traders due to difficulties in delivery, he added.

Lê Hữu Thiện, director of the Bình Lợi Ochna Blossom Cooperative, said unique types of plants, such as bonsai ochna, have made Bình Lợi ochna a unique brand and provide big incomes to farmers.

But climate change and pollution of soil by industrial zones are a threat, he said.

Prices have also down gradually by nearly half over the past ten years due to high supply but low demand, putting more pressure on ochna farmers.

Phan Thị Thanh Công, Chairwoman of the Bình Lợi Commune Farmer Association, said despite challenges many farms in the area have been able to retain their customers and expand business on multimedia platforms.

This is thanks to cooperation between farms and support from cooperatives, she said.

But for ochna farmers in Thủ Đức City, climate change has significantly affected plant care, with the drastic changes in weather this year making the ochna bloom earlier than usual, affecting their quality and making them harder to sell.

The owner of Chín Thọ ochna farm in Trường Thọ Ward said though he prepared for this, he is still worried about not having enough plants for Tết.

Huỳnh Văn Hải, owner of Sáu Hải ochna farm, said due to climate change and prolonged rains he has had to spend more money on taking care of the plants.

Ochna blossoms are a favourite during Tết holiday since their bright yellow colour flower represent luck and prosperity. — VNS