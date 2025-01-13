Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association celebrates 50 years of unity, progress

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) under the umbrella of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) celebrated its 50th founding anniversary with a gathering in Hà Nội on Monday.

State President Lương Cường, through a congratulatory letter, expressed his belief that the VLFA would continue to work closely with relevant agencies, particularly the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Association (LVFA), to educate the younger generations about the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. It would hold impactful activities for major national celebrations this year, contributing to their shared development goals, he said.

In his speech, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến affirmed that over the past five decades, the VLFA has expanded its reach, particularly in cities and provinces along the Việt Nam-Laos border.

Looking ahead, he called for enhanced cooperation with the LVFA to set strategic directions for people-to-people diplomacy in the new era, contributing to effectively realising existing programmes, plans, and agreements, as well as the joint declarations made by top leaders of both Parties and States.

The VFLA needs to continue raising public awareness of building and protecting a borderline of peace, friendship, stability and prosperity. It should hold exchanges and festivals in border areas and increase the sharing of information and expertise to raise mutual trust and understanding, he said.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education and VLFA President Nguyễn Đắc Vinh noted that since its inception, the association has prioritised communication efforts to promote the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos, considering it a top mission.

With 49 member chapters, including 10 affiliated and 39 municipal and provincial entities, the VLFA has a growing membership base and an expanding reach to district and commune levels in several localities, he said.

Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh praised the VLFA’s pivotal role in elevating the bilateral great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation to a new height, making them increasingly profound, effective and practical.

In his view, ties between the VLFA and the LVFA should be further bolstered through more delegation exchanges, along with diverse and vibrant cultural activities.

The gathering also saw the VUFO honouring 14 VLFA members with the "For Peace and Friendship Among Nations" insignia. Additionally, the VLFA also recognised the efforts of 20 collectives and 9 individuals with certificates of merit.

Earlier the same day, the association convened the second meeting of its executive board for the fifth term to review its 2024 activities and outline key priorities for 2025. — VNS