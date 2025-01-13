Coast Guard to enhance coordination with press agencies

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command based in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province will further enhance coordination with press agencies and relevant agencies in improving its tasks and communication going forward.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, and the Đồng Nai Province-based Coast Guard Intelligence Division No. 2 last Friday (January 10) in Vũng Tàu City co-organised a meeting with press agencies and partnered localities to review their coordination in disseminating information about maritime law enforcement last year.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, acknowledged and thanked journalists and editors for their close coordination with and contributions to the achievements of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command last year.

Last year, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command coordinated with 54 press agencies to publish or broadcast more than 600 news articles, reports and columns about its activities, he said.

“That has made an important contribution to spreading the image and information about the performance of the Coast Guard among local people and overseas Vietnamese.”

He hoped the media would continue to coordinate closely with the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command to disseminate information about the Coast Guard’s programmes and movements to combat illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing, assist fishermen and develop a “people-based” maritime security policy.

The effective implementation of these programmes and movements is raising public awareness of the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies, and the Việt Nam Coast Guard’s mass mobilisation movement, he said.

The units, in collaboration with relevant agencies, arrested and handled 20 cases of 24 vehicles involving smuggling and trade fraud with total fines for administrative violations worth nearly VNĐ12 billion (US$470,790).

They detected 17 drug-related cases, arrested 22 subjects, seized a total of 21kg of cocaine and 3,225 grammes of synthetic drugs.

They rescued 13 crew members, recovered one body, provided first aid to two fishermen, and recovered two vehicles.

The unit, together with authorities of nine provinces and cities, co-organised sessions disseminating laws to thousands of fishermen and others, distributed more than 10,000 leaflets, and conducted the contest "I love my homeland's islands and seas” for more than 73,000 students at 91 secondary schools.

It also presented gifts to 1,520 local people, including 155 bicycles and 560 scholarships to students; presented national flags and medicine bags and cabinets to fishermen; and provided free check-ups, consultations and medicine for people in need.

On the occasion, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command presented certificates of merit to outstanding collectives and individuals from press agencies for their coordination in communication efforts in 2024.

Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper and the Military Broadcasting Centre donated 2,000 national flags and 1,000 national flags, respectively, to the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command. — VNS