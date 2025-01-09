Việt Nam-Laos solidarity has crucial role in development: PM

HÀ NỘI — The solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos plays a crucial role in the development of each country, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said as he co-chaired the Việt Nam-Laos Investment Cooperation Conference with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on Thursday.

The event demonstrated the determination of the two governments to enhance the effectiveness of Việt Nam-Laos economic, trade and investment cooperation in 2025 and moving ahead.

According to delegates at the conference, the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries has continued to see positive results, in spite of the complex and unpredictable global situation.

In addition to reviewing the bilateral investment cooperation and related policies, business representatives from both countries also voiced their opinions on future opportunities. Areas of focus included mineral mining and processing, agriculture and aviation.

Addressing the conference, Lao PM Siphandone said that many Vietnamese investment projects in Laos have been carried out effectively.

Laos always welcomes investments that align with its economic development plans and priorities, he said, adding that the Lao government is considering special policies to encourage Vietnamese businesses to invest.

PM Siphandone called on Vietnamese and Laos companies to further explore cooperation opportunities, especially in building industrial zones to process raw materials from Laos.

Acknowledging the achievements in bilateral economic achievements, PM Chính noted that both sides need to show greater determination to address policy bottlenecks and business challenges to attain greater success in trade, investment and production.

It is also necessary to strengthen supply chain connections and business links between Việt Nam, Laos and other countries, along with leveraging each other’s strengths, he added.

The Vietnamese government leader said that in addition to profits, the important thing is the common development of both countries for the strategic, long-term benefits of independence, sovereignty and prosperity of their people. — VNS