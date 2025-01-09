Foreign ministry on whether Việt Nam intends to join BRICS

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always studies and considers the participation in international mechanisms based on the country's conditions and capabilities, the Vietnamese foreign ministry's spokesperson responded, when being asked about the possibility of joining BRICS.

At the regular press briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday, she was asked on Việt Nam's intention to join BRICS, following the announcement of new members to the interstate political and economic group.

Phạm Thu Hằng noted that, as an active and responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam has been and will continue to actively and responsibly contribute to multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.

"Việt Nam will also contribute to peace, stability and development of the region and the world in accordance with the needs and interests of Việt Nam.

"Việt Nam consistently pursues its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and being a trusted friend and responsible member of the international community," Hằng said.

The accession to regional and international multilateral mechanisms is constantly being looked into and considered in accordance with Việt Nam's foreign affairs guidelines, conditions, as well as capabilities, according to the diplomat.

On January 7, Indonesia officially joined BRICS, the first country in Southeast Asia to do so.

Within the region, Thailand and Malaysia have become BRICS' official partners.

With 10 members (Brazil, Russia, India, and China, as founding members, and later joined by South Africa, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia) and eight official partner countries (Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan), BRICS members currently account for more than half of the world's population and over 41 per cent of global GDP, based on purchasing power parity (PPP). — VNS