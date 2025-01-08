State President receives Togo’s foreign minister

HÀ NỘI – State President Lương Cường hosted a reception for Togo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad Robert Dussey, who began his three-day official visit to Việt Nam on Wednesday.

The State leader said the visit is meaningful in strengthening the Việt Nam-Togo friendship and multifaceted cooperation, particularly given the upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (February 8, 1975 – 2025).

Việt Nam is committed to deepening ties with African countries, including Togo, Cường stated. Acknowledging the positive developments in bilateral relations over the past five decades, he pointed out that the cooperation remains modest and falls short of the potential that both nations possess.

To address this, the President recommended several measures to deepen bilateral ties, including enhancing high-level exchanges and delegation visits to reinforce political trust and create a solid foundation for joint work. It is also necessary to strengthen collaboration and mutual support at multilateral forums and organisations, such as the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, International Organisation of La Francophone, and African Union, he added.

Cường said Việt Nam and Togo need to prioritise economic collaboration, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, mining, and telecommunications. He encouraged Togo to share information about investment opportunities and offer favourable policies for Vietnamese businesses. Việt Nam, he added, is ready to collaborate with Togo in agricultural projects involving technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and sending experts.

Dussey conveyed New Year greetings and an invitation from Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé to President Cường to visit Togo. The Vietnamese leader reciprocated the invitation by asking his guest to convey his regards and an invitation to the Togolese counterpart to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

The Togolese minister told his host that Việt Nam and Togo share a vision in fostering national development and social stability as well as improving citizens' lives. Togo admires and supports Việt Nam, considering the country one of its top priority partners in Asia, he affirmed, adding Togo wishes to learn from Việt Nam’s development experience and to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Noting that his current trip is to advance ties in economy, trade, agriculture, and seaport development, he pledged to actively coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to promote joint work in the future. VNS