Police yet to receive petitions related to rumours of ACB leader: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Major General Hoàng Anh Tuyên, Deputy Chief of Office and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), replied to reporters’ inquiries regarding information circulating on social media related to a senior leader of the Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), at a regular Government press conference on Wednesday.

Tuyên confirmed that so far, the police have not received any petitions or complaints from the parties involved in this matter.

He reported that there is a concerning trend of spreading false information, even slander, on social media that poses challenges to ethical and cultural values. From a legal perspective, such actions can result in administrative penalties, fines, or even imprisonment.

According to the MPS’s spokesperson, the approach to handling such issues involves first enhancing efforts in dissemination and education in the online space to ensure ethical and honest behaviours.

Police collect information and monitor the fabrication of false, or slanderous contents on social media, thereby recommending appropriate measures for resolution.

For obvious violations, strict action will be taken in accordance with the law, especially against acts that infringe upon or negatively impact investment, business, and trade activities, he stressed.

Earlier, the ACB issued a statement rejecting a rumour on social media that its senior leader gambled and transferred tens of millions of US dollars abroad.

The statement said that corrupt individuals used social media to spread inaccurate information about the head of the bank.

The rumour severely damaged the dignity, honour, rights and legitimate interests of its leader and tarnished the bank's image and reputation. In addition, such false information is considered a public disturbance that impacts the financial and monetary security of Việt Nam’s financial and banking sector, the private lender added. — VNS