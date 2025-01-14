Trade unions, localities prepare Tết gifts for workers and disadvantaged people nationwide

HÀ NỘI — Trade unions and local authorities are currently engaged in activities to support workers in industrial zones, as well as the poor and those facing difficult circumstances, as they prepare to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year) across the country.

On Sunday afternoon, the Confederation of Labour of Hưng Yên Province held a "Tết Sum Vầy (Tết Reunion) – Xuân ơn Đảng (Spring Joy Thanks to the Party)" programme and honoured outstanding enterprises for supporting workers.

During the event, nearly 2,500 union members and workers from the province participated, engaging in a variety of lively activities, including cultural performances, a bánh chưng (sticky rice cake) wrapping competition, a tug-of-war contest and shopping with "zero đồng" prices and discounted purchases at 50 stalls at the 2025 Trade Union New Year Market.

Attendees also had the chance to win valuable prizes through a lucky draw, including televisions, refrigerators, motorcycles, warm blankets and bicycles.

The local Confederation of Labour also presented 500 Tết gift packages to workers facing particularly difficult circumstances in the province.

Each package, valued at VNĐ1.8 million (US$71), consisted of VNĐ1.5 million ($59) in cash and VNĐ300,000 ($12) worth of goods.

The confederation also organised transport support for workers travelling home for the Tết holiday and distributed 400 "zero đồng" shopping vouchers as well as nearly 2,000 Tết gift packages for low-income individuals, in collaboration with local businesses.

Certificates were awarded to 10 organisations and companies that contributed to the "Tết Sum Vầy – Xuân ơn Đảng" programme and the 2025 Trade Union New Year Market.

In his remarks at the event, Ngọ Duy Hiểu, Vice President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, urged local unions in the province to continue fulfilling their role as representatives, protecting the legal and legitimate rights of union members and workers and maintaining the effectiveness of the programme.

Nguyễn Lê Huy, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that the collaboration between trade unions and enterprises in organising the programme had significantly contributed to improving the material and spiritual well-being of workers.

He encouraged local trade unions to further enhance their efforts to attract more workers to participate in trade union activities and to continue their work of representing, protecting and supporting workers' legal rights and interests.

Also on Sunday, the Trade Union of Industrial Zones in Hải Dương Province held the "Tết Sum Vầy – Xuân ơn Đảng" programme at Phúc Điền Industrial Zone in Cẩm Giàng District. It was one of many initiatives by the trade union to support workers in the province.

Under the programme, local enterprises gave bonuses to workers, organised New Year's banquets and held lucky draws.

Gifts were provided to workers in difficult circumstances and transport tickets were given to those travelling long distances home for the Tết holiday.

So far, 20 local trade unions have collaborated with employers to ensure that all workers enjoy a full and prosperous Tết.

Statistics show that the Trade Union of Industrial Zones manages 203 trade unions, representing 113,500 workers.

So far, 200 out of 201 businesses under the management of the Trade Union of Industrial Zones have paid their employees' full December salaries.

For the Tết holiday, the trade unions across the province plan to distribute Tết gifts to 113,410 workers, with a value totalling over VNĐ34 billion ($1.33 million).

Tết bonuses for 113,331 workers will amount to VNĐ509.9 billion ($20 million), averaging VNĐ4.5 million ($177) per person.

The highest Tết bonus will exceed VNĐ220 million ($8,650).

Additionally, 2,108 union members and workers from remote areas will receive travel tickets valued at VNĐ438.9 million ($17,200), while 147 workers in financial difficulty will receive a total of VNĐ118 million ($4,635) in assistance.

Supporting disadvantaged people

On Sunday, activities to support the poor and those in difficult situations were also held in Khánh Hòa and Điện Biên provinces, helping people celebrate Tết and enjoy the festive season.

In Cam Lâm District, Khánh Hòa Province, the "Gói yêu thương – trao nụ cười" (Loving Packages – Sharing Smiles) programme was held for disadvantaged children.

Hundreds of children participated in wrapping bánh chưng (sticky rice cakes) to share with 1,000 disadvantaged students from schools and orphanages in the district.

More than 600 Tết gift packages were also distributed to students from poor households and those being cared for at the Đại An Shelter in Cam Phước Đông, Cam Ranh City.

The gifts helped the children fully experience the Tết holiday season and also served as a source of encouragement for their continued studies.

A special feature of the programme was the launch of the "Community Nutrition Education – Food Edu" project, which aims to teach children and families about healthy eating, choosing nutritious foods and preparing scientifically balanced meals to improve health and prevent disease.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Huyền, a member of the Khánh Hòa Province’s Red Cross Standing Committee, said that the "Gói yêu thương – trao nụ cười" programme was not only focused on giving Tết gifts, but also aimed to care for the health and nutrition of children, particularly those in remote and disadvantaged areas.

The organisers hoped the initiative would inspire a meaningful movement of humanitarian actions that would spread throughout the community.

The provincial Red Cross called on agencies, organisations, businesses, philanthropists and the public to continue supporting their efforts to assist more poor and disadvantaged people, ensuring they can celebrate Tết with joy and hope.

On the same day, at Phìn Hồ Commune in Nậm Pồ District, Điện Biên Province, more than 3,000 gift packages were distributed to local residents at a Spring Fair.

The fair, organised by the District’s Party and People's Committees as well as local philanthropists, also provided 1,000 free shopping vouchers to disadvantaged women and nearly 2,000 to children.

The items for sale at the fair included rice, farming tools, vegetables, clothing and livestock, with the total value of the goods reaching nearly VNĐ11 billion ($432,600).

As part of the fair, traditional games, cultural exchanges, tug-of-war contests and folk dances were organised, helping to foster unity and strengthen the bonds between the region's ethnic communities, ensuring a warm and communal welcome for Tết.

Lê Khánh Hòa, Party Secretary of the Nậm Pồ District’s Party Committee, said the Spring Fair not only brought joy but also promoted solidarity and sharing between regions.

The gifts represented the community’s care and concern for its people, giving them hope and joy as they enter into the Lunar New Year. — VNS