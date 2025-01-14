Politics & Law
Home Society

Over 220kg wartime bomb detonated in Bình Phước

January 14, 2025 - 23:04
Bình Phước Province was a key resistance area with intense combat during wartime, especially the 1965-1975 period.
Military sappers bring the unexploded bomb to the surface. — VNA/VNS Photos

BÌNH PHƯỚC — Military sappers in the southern province of Bình Phước on Tuesday safely moved and detonated a wartime bomb weighing 227kg found in Bom Bo Commune, Bù Đăng District.

Earlier, while using an excavator to dig a pond for watering his garden, a local man discovered the bomb and immediately reported it to local authorities.

Upon initial inspection, the district Military Command identified it as an MK-type one. The bomb, around 1.5-2 metres in length, missed its tail section and was embedded deeply in the ground.

The unexploded bomb was buried deep in the ground. 

Bù Đăng District in particular and Bình Phước Province in general were key resistance areas with intense combat during wartime, especially the 1965-1975 period.

As a result, a significant amount of unexploded ordnance (UXO) remains underground, posing latent risks to residents.

In recent years, the provincial Military Command has actively directed its agencies and units to effectively carry out awareness raising campaigns about UXO safety to encourage people to voluntary surrender weapons, ammunition, and explosives, and to promptly report any UXO discoveries to authorities for proper handling. — VNA/VNS

Unexploded ordnance UXO Vietnam war

Society

Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association celebrates 50 years of unity, progress

State President Lương Cường, through a congratulatory letter, expressed his belief that the VLFA would continue to work closely with relevant agencies, particularly the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Association (LVFA), to educate the younger generations about the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

