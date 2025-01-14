Politics & Law
Home Society

Decomposing whale carcass washes ashore in central Việt Nam

January 14, 2025 - 11:27
The whale was first spotted by locals around 7pm on Monday, who immediately informed local officials for prompt handling of the situation.
The carcass of a whale washes ashore in Quảng Trị Province on Monday. — Photo sggp.org

QUẢNG TRỊ — A decomposing whale carcass, weighing roughly 300kg and measuring 4m in length, was washed ashore in Vĩnh Thái Commune, Vĩnh Linh District, the central province of Quảng Trị Province.

The whale apparently has been dead for a while, with the carcass leaving only skin and bones intact.

Nguyễn Hữu Trường, Chairman of Vĩnh Thái Commune People’s Committee, confirmed on Tuesday that local authorities and residents had mobilised an excavator to relocate the carcass for burial, ensuring environmental safety.

The whale was first spotted by locals around 7pm on Monday, who immediately informed local officials for prompt handling of the situation. — VNS

