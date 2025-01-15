HCM City grapples with worse traffic as Tết approaches

HCM CITY – Heading into the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday season, traffic in HCM City has become more congested as many parties and special events are held and people change their driving habits amid new driving regulations.

Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Bùi Hòa An said that data from its control center revealed that traffic volume on HCM City roads recently increased by 2.8-11.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. In particular, traffic density is very high in central areas such as districts 1 and 3, around Tân Sơn Nhất Airport and Bình Thạnh District.

Monitoring data shows that congestion on roads in the city center increased by about 17 per cent, and some gateway areas also increased by 10 per cent. This leads to slower traffic flow through intersections, and traffic light cycles cannot clear all vehicles, causing a chain reaction to adjacent intersections, An said.

The Department of Transport said there were many reasons for the above situation. In addition to the increased demand for travel and shopping at the end of the year, the city has recently organised many festivals and events that have had to restrict vehicles on some roads.

Another factor is that after Decree 168 took effect, fines for traffic violations were much higher than before, so people complied more, especially limiting right turns at red lights. Intersections in the center city area are located close to each other, leading to prolonged waiting times.

Accordingly, under Decree 168/2024/NĐ-CP, fines for cars running red lights have risen from VNĐ4-6 million (US$157-235) to VNĐ18-20 million ($707-785), while fines for those who run through red lights on mopeds or motorbikes increased from VNĐ800,000-1 million ($32-40) to VNĐ4-6 million ($157-235).

Additionally, those who run the red lights will have four points deducted from their driving licences.

Jumping a red light is among the most common traffic violations, particularly in major cities like HCM City. This behaviour not only reflects a lack of legal compliance and traffic culture but also poses significant risks of accidents and congestion.

In addition to jumping a red light, people on motorbikes in HCM City have the habit of turning right when the traffic light is red, although this behaviour is still considered jumping a red light. Since the new regulation took effect and people's traffic awareness has been raised, this situation has clearly decreased.

However, the fact that people no longer turn right when traffic lights are red has increased traffic congestion at intersections.

To limit traffic congestion, the Department of Transport leader said they are coordinating with the traffic police to flexibly adjust traffic lights, depending on the time of day. At the same time, about 131 intersections in the city will be installed with traffic lights to allow people on motorbikes to turn right when the light is red, making it more convenient for people to travel.

"This solution will continue to be expanded at eligible intersections after relevant units agree on the criteria," said An, adding that the city's transport sector is also continuously reviewing and overcoming infrastructure shortcomings and organizing appropriate traffic.

Deputy Director of the Special Division of HCM City Traffic Safety Committee Nguyễn Thành Lợi said people's awareness has been greatly improved after Decree 168 was applied. The new law will have some negative impact on people, but the regulations aim to ensure order, traffic safety, and urban civilisation.

In addition, to reduce traffic congestion, the Department of Transport is piloting AI technology in traffic light operations at several key intersections, such as Hàng Xanh, Đài Liệt Sỹ intersection and Ung Văn Khiêm - Nguyễn Gia Trí intersection, and automatic traffic control for Phạm Văn Đồng, Võ Văn Kiệt, Mai Chí Thọ streets.

"In the coming time, the department will consider expanding the application of AI technology in traffic light control at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport, the city centre and places with frequent traffic jams," said a representative of the Department of Transport.

HCM City has a population of more than 10 million people and the highest traffic density in the country. Statistics show that by the end of 2024, the city will manage more than 9.5 million vehicles of all kinds, including more than one million cars and nearly 8.5 million motorbikes, not including vehicles from other provinces and cities. Meanwhile, the traffic density in the city is currently only about 2.44 km per sq.km, much lower than the standard of 10-13 km per sq.km, causing many roads to become overloaded. – VNS