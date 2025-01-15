Coast Guard brings Tết gifts to soldiers, people in Phú Quý Island

BÌNH THUẬN — A working delegation led by Colonel Cao Xuân Quận, Deputy Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, on Tuesday (January 14) visited and presented Tết (Lunar New Year) festival gifts to officers, soldiers and people on Phú Quý Island in the southern central province of Bình Thuận.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Cao Xuân Quận, Deputy Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command based in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province, sent New Year wishes to the officers, soldiers and people on Phú Quý Island.

He highly appreciated and congratulated the outstanding results in implementing the tasks of economic, cultural and social development, ensuring political security, social order and safety, building and firmly consolidating national security and defense of the province and the island district in particular.

“The close coordination between the Coast Guard Region 3 Command and other functional forces, relevant agencies and local authorities has created a combined strength, contributing to ensuring security and order protection at sea, helping fishermen feel secure during their fishing trips, firmly protecting the sacred sovereignty of the sea and islands of the Fatherland,” he said.

He also reviewed the unit’s outstanding achievements implementing tasks and activities last year.

The delegation visited and presented gifts to Party committees and people's committees of Phú Quý District and Tam Thanh Commune, a military-civil medical centre, and two families of policy beneficiaries.

It organised a zero-đồng mini market presenting 100 free shopping vouchers to fishermen and disadvantaged households in Phú Quý Island District.

It also held a contest, "Wrapping green traditional chưng cake”, an indispensable specialty of the traditional Tết holiday, a cultural and art exchange programme, and presented 40 gifts to families of policy beneficiaries, fishermen and students in difficult circumstances.

On January 15, the delegation sent flowers and offered incense to heroes and martyrs of the island district, presented national flags, distributed notebooks and leaflets on law propaganda, and 20 gifts to local fishermen, vehicle owners, and ship and boat captains.

These activities are part of the Việt Nam Coast Guard’s programme called "Tết on the Island - Warm military-civilian relationship, welcoming Tết 2025."

The programme aims to strengthen military-civilian solidarity, patriotism, and raise awareness, consciousness and responsibility of all levels, sectors and people for the task of protecting the sovereignty and security of maritime borders. — VNS