NA Chairman visits, presents Tết gifts to the poor, policy beneficiaries in Hậu Giang

HẬU GIANG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn visited and presented gifts to armed forces, policy beneficiaries, poor households, ethnic minorities, and workers living in difficult circumstances in the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang on Sunday ahead of the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.

Granting gifts to residents in Thạnh Xuân Commune, Châu Thành A District, Mẫn expressed his delight at the achievements made by Hậu Giang province in general and the district in particular in socio-economic development, national defence and security, and political system building.

In 2024, the province achieved and exceeded all 18 key targets. Its economic growth reached 8.76 per cent, and domestic revenue amounted to over VNĐ7 trillion (US$275.9 million). Social welfare, care for policy beneficiaries, those who rendered service to the nation, and impoverished households were effectively implemented. The poverty rate was reduced to 1.48 per cent.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Châu Thành A District focused on socio-economic development while paying special attention to supporting the poor and policy families.

The top legislator urged the province to strongly promote emulation movements from the provincial to district and commune levels with double or triple efforts to reach a target of double-digit economic growth in 2025.

At the same time, Hậu Giang Province, Châu Thành A District, and Thạnh Xuân Commune were encouraged to transform their economic structure, boost industry, trade and services, and develop high-tech agriculture, green agriculture, and circular agriculture.

He emphasised the importance of investing in developing agriculture associated with tourism and high-quality agriculture, while prioritising public health care by sending doctors, medicines, and medical equipment to commune health stations.

He also highlighted the importance of building a truly pure and strong political system at the provincial, district, and commune levels, through ensuring a streamlined, effective, and efficient administrative apparatus; appointing capable and qualified individuals to serve the nation; and selecting officials with both integrity and talent to serve the people.

On the same day, the NA Chairman visited and presented gifts to 100 disadvantaged workers at Giáp Quán Thăng Co., Ltd. in Cái Tắc Town, Châu Thành A District.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of businesses and the workforce in the province, particularly the company’s workers, to the overall achievements of the province and the nation in recent times.

Noting that Hậu Giang is on the right track when prioritising the development of industry and handicrafts, he advised the province to double or even triple its workforce to achieve a breakthrough in development.

He also urged the locality to strongly attract businesses to invest further in high-tech agriculture and high-tech industries, and make the most of the province's competitive advantages to draw resources for developing high-quality industries and commercial services.

On this occasion, the NA leader paid a pre-Tết visit and gave gifts to ethnic minorities, policy beneficiaries and poor people in Phụng Hiệp District.

He also witnessed the Việt Nam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) presenting VNĐ500 million ($19,700) in Tết gifts to the province. — VNA/VNS