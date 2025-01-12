Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos to boost public security cooperation

January 12, 2025 - 15:35
The public security forces of Việt Nam and Laos have collaborated to combat transnational drug crimes, human trafficking and improve mutual legal assistance on criminal justice.
Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang and Lao Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong signed the cooperation plan between the two ministries on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese and Lao public security ministries jointly held a review conference of their 2024 cooperation plan in Hà Nội on Sunday, with notable achievements seen in countering cross-border crimes.

Lao Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong, who also serves as Lao Deputy Prime Minister, was leading a high-level public security delegation to Việt Nam from January 11-13 at the invitation of Vietnamese public security minister Gen. Lương Tam Quang.

Amid complex global and regional situations in the past year which have significantly impacted socio-economic development and security in the two countries, the public security forces of Việt Nam and Laos have collaborated to combat transnational drug crimes, human trafficking, and improve mutual legal assistance on criminal justice.

They also achieved remarkable progress in jointly preventing illegal immigration, high-tech crimes and online fraud.

These results have made an important contribution to each country’s national building and development efforts, as well as to preserving and nurturing the special friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamese and Lao public security forces also successfully held the 14th Việt Nam-Laos Security Cooperation Conference and a bilateral ministerial conference to prevent and control drugs and crimes, as well as to maintain social order and safety.

At the meeting on Sunday, Vietnamese and Lao public security ministries signed their cooperation plan for 2025, which aligns with the common understanding agreed upon by the leaders of the two Parties and the States during the visit of Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary (then President) Tô Lâm to Laos in July 2024. 

The two sides will strengthen security cooperation, ensuring mutual support, protecting each other’s legitimate interests, and jointly addressing increasingly diverse and complex security challenges.

In addition, the public security forces of the two countries will maintain a mechanism for information exchanges and updates at different levels. They will also continue to communicate for intelligence on hostile forces and individuals that aim to undermine national security, social order and safety or plot ‘peaceful evolution’ in Việt Nam and Laos.

They will also work together to ensure security for high-level visits of the two countries’ leaders, as well as safety of citizens of each country residing in the other.

Other areas of cooperation include exchanges of information and capture of fugitives hiding in each other’s territory; and collaboration with relevant departments to implement the bilateral agreement on combating human trafficking and protecting trafficking victims. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM stresses importance of personnel quality improvement in apparatus streamlining

Chairing the ninth meeting of the Government Steering Committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency and effectiveness on January 11, PM Chính, who is head of the committee, stressed the need to effectively conduct ideological work and ensure appropriate regimes and policies for those affected by the restructuring to maintain solidarity and unity within agencies.
Politics & Law

Party official pays working visit to Singapore

During the visit, Trung paid a courtesy call to former Prime Minister and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also Senior Advisor of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), and met with Assistant Secretary-General of the party and Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing.
Politics & Law

PM pushes more dynamic Việt Nam-Laos cultural exchanges

PM Chính said their co-operation with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), the Việt Nam -Laos Friendship Association (VLFA), and relevant Vietnamese agencies across various sectors have not only bolstered people-to-people exchanges and but also raised the awareness of the special Vietnam-Laos relationship nurtured by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, among the public, particularly young generations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom