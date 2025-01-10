PM values former Lao leaders’ contributions to Việt Nam -Laos relations

VIENTIANE — Việt Nam always values the invaluable contributions of former Lao leaders to the special Việt Nam -Laos relationship, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during his separate meetings with former Party General Secretary and former President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachit, and former Lao Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong in Vientiane on January 10.

PM Chính said he hopes the former Lao leaders, with their prestige and experience, will continue to support and give opinions to strengthen and deepen the cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries.

During the meetings, PM Chính conveyed greetings and New Year wishes from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to the former high-ranking leaders of the Lao Party and State.

Chinh informed the formers Lao leaders about the outcomes of his meetings with leaders of the Lao Party, State, Government, and National Assembly, as well as the results of the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam -Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation that he co-chaired.

He affirmed that the Việt Nam -Laos relationship is an invaluable asset, vital to both countries' revolutionary cause.

The former Lao leaders expressed their joy to meet the Vietnamese PM again and asked him to convey their sincere thanks and warm greetings to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other high-ranking leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State.

They also expressed their delight at Việt Nam 's strong and stable development and its increasing role and position on the international stage, as well as the special solidarity between the two Parties, states, and people of the two countries.

They appreciated the results of the 47th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee, and the leadership of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and other high-ranking leaders in continuously consolidating, protecting, and promoting the Việt Nam -Laos solidarity for the benefit of the two countries' people.

The leaders agreed to continue focusing on educating and promoting the great friendship and special solidarity tradition to both countries' people, especially younger generations.

This was the final activity of PM Chính in his Laos visit to co-chair the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam -Laos Intergovernmental Committee. Later the day, the PM, together with the Vietnamese delegation, left Vientiane, concluding his working trip. — VNS