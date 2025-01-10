Vietnamese PM meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on Friday, part of his visit to co-chair the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam - Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

Welcoming the Vietnamese PM, the host leader emphasised that the visit marks an important milestone for the Intergovernmental Committee. He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Laos always consider the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam as a priceless asset which carries strategic importance to the revolutionary causes of both countries.

PM Chính congratulated Laos on its successes in 2024 and expressed his confidence that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, headed by Thongloun Sisoulith, the Party, State, and people of Laos will continue to reap even greater achievements in successfully implementing the resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan.

Informing the host of the outcomes of his meeting with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, the Intergovernmental Committee’s 47th meeting, and the Việt Nam - Laos cooperation and investment conference 2025, PM Chính highlighted that the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in all areas since the previous session of the Intergovernmental Committee, agreed on measures to solve many outstanding problems, and put forward directions for bilateral cooperation in 2025.

Both sides also agreed to strive for bilateral trade turnover of US$5 billion, up from the current $2.2 billion. They vowed to maintain support for each other in building independent and self-reliant economies that are deeply and effectively integrated into the world, promote collaboration in culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges, and step up high-level mutual visits, especially on the occasion of major events of the two countries, according to the Vietnamese leader.

Welcoming the outcomes of the 47th session, the top leader of Laos appreciated the strong directions by the Politburo of Việt Nam, especially those by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and PM Chính, in implementing the high-level cooperation agreements and plans, with a focus on resolving the difficulties and obstacles facing many projects.

He spoke highly of the great efforts and determination by the two countries' Governments, sectors, and localities to foster bilateral ties. asking for stronger implementation of the issues agreed upon by the two sides' leaders.

He also suggested further strengthening the economic connectivity between Laos and Việt Nam, particularly in finance, infrastructure, transport, energy, telecommunications, and tourism. — VNS