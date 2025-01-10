Việt Nam ready to help Laos build peacekeeping capacity: officer

VIENTIANE — Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến has affirmed that Vietnam is willing to help Laos improve its capacity for participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Chien made the statement at his meetings in Vientiane on Thursday with Laos’s Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Khamlieng Outhakaysone and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vongkham Phommakone on the occasion of accompanying Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to the 47th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

At the meetings, both sides reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen and tighten the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and armies. They agreed to implement the contents approved by the Ministries of Defence in the 2025 cooperation plan.

Congratulating Khamlieng Outhakaysone on his appointment as Defence Minister, Chiến expressed his belief that in his new position, the officer will lead the Lao People's Army to further development, and the cooperative relationship between the two armed forces will grow stronger.

Informing the Lao minister about the outcomes of his meeting with Deputy Minister Vongkham Phommakone, Chien emphasised that the two ministries have identified key areas of cooperation for 2025. Accordingly, they will continue to exchange all-level delegations, maintaining the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Vietnam-Laos Defence Policy Dialogue and the Young Officers Exchange Programme, and promoting cooperation in UN peacekeeping efforts.

Earlier, at the meeting between the two deputy ministers, both sides agreed to instruct their respective agencies and units to closely coordinate in implementing the contents of the Protocol on Vietnam-Laos Defence Cooperation for the 2025-2029 period, the 2025 Cooperation Plan, and mutual perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two countries.

Chiến noted that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry supports and is ready to exchange working and specialised delegations to provide advice on preparing and deploying forces, and assist in training and capacity building, helping Laos join UN peacekeeping operations.

He took this occasion to express the hope that the Ministry of National Defence and the Government of Laos will pay more attention to and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises, including those of the military, to invest in Laos in fields such as information technology, digital transformation, postal services, construction, and mining. — VNS