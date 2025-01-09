State President pays pre-Tết visit to northern border Lai Châu Province

LAI CHÂU - State President Lương Cường visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the Party organisation, administration, people, and armed forces of Pa Tần Commune in Sìn Hồ District of the northern noutainous province of Lai Châu, and presented gifts to local policy beneficiary families and poor households, on January 9 as part of the "Spring in border areas warms people's hearts” programme.

The State leader expressed his joy at efforts made by the local administration, soldiers, and people of Lai Châu to overcome difficulties and challenges to complete and even exceed the set socio-economic development goals in 2024.

He asked the Party committees and administrations at all levels, sectors, and forces of Lai Châu to focus on leading, guiding, and thoroughly implementing the Party’s policies and the State’s laws; promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc; inspiring the aspiration to build a prosperous homeland; and effectively implementing the emulation movement "eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses," towards improving the material and spiritual lives of local people.

State President Cường applauded the provincial Border Guards for well fulfilling their role as the core and dedicated force responsible for firmly managing and safeguarding the national territorial sovereignty and border security, as well as their contributions to ensuring a joyful and secure New Year for residents in border areas.

He urged the force to continue upholding its core and specialised role in managing and firmly safeguarding the country’s territorial sovereignty and border security; proactively advise and collaborate with local authorities in appealing the people to strictly adhere to the Party’s policies and the State's laws, and local regulations, thus strengthening grassroots political systems and promoting socio-economic development in border areas.

The State President visited a "Zero dong" booth organised by the training-mobile battalion of the Lai Chau Border Guards stationed in Pa Tan commune; participated in making "banh chung", a typical sticky rice cake for the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, and attended cultural and traditional sports activities of the ethnic minority groups in the locality.

Earlier the same day, the State President visited and presented gifts to the family of war invalid Nguyễn Văn Hiển, who has an 81 per cent disability and is infected with Agent Orange in the commune; and the Pa Tần health station.

As scheduled, he will attend an art performance programme hosted by the Border Guard Command in collaboration with the provincial People's Committee and Việt Nam Television in the same day's evening. VNS