Politics & Law

Việt Nam continues to pioneer in Francophonie community

January 09, 2025 - 21:30
Việt Nam's hosting of high-level meetings underscores the country’s proactive engagement in multilateral parliamentary diplomacy and its leadership role in the Francophonie community in the Asia Pacific.
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải and Cần Thơ City's officials at the meeting on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liêm

CẦN THƠ — Việt Nam is set to host the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Executive Committee’s meeting and a parliamentary forum on Francophonie cooperation in sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate change response in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ from January 21-24, reinforcing its role in the international arena.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Đức Hải made the statement at a working session on Thursday with the city People’s Committee over preparations for the events.

He highlighted that the meeting will place the spotlight on the Mekong Delta region’s environmental challenges as well as Việt Nam's infrastructure development to enhance its climate change response.

Hai asked Cần Thơ City to join hands with NA agencies to meticulously prepare for the events while coordinating with the press to raise public awareness of their significance, adding the gathering must embody Việt Nam's cultural identity.

Standing Vice Chairman of Cần Thơ People’s Committee Dương Tấn Hiển reported comprehensive preparation efforts, including the selection of venues, recruitment of French-speaking volunteers from local universities, design of field visits, and measures to ensure safety, order, and food safety. Decoration and communications plans have also been detailed.

These events, which mark the first major APF activity following the successful 19th Francophonie Summit in Paris, France in October 2024, are expected to contribute to materialising the resolutions and strategies adopted at the summit.

Việt Nam's hosting of these high-level meetings underscores the country’s proactive engagement in multilateral parliamentary diplomacy and its leadership role in the Francophonie community in the Asia Pacific. It also promotes the NA’s position at regional and international parliamentary cooperation events. — VNA/VNS

