Việt Nam treasures relations with China: NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always treasures the friendly, traditional neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with China, considering this a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said while receiving Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The top legislator expressed his joy at the good relations between Việt Nam and China, which has recorded many remarkable results. He said that following the state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping in December 2023, and the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and State President Tô Lâm in August 2024, the bilateral relations have strongly developed, becoming more comprehensive and substantive.

In recent times, the relationship between the CPV and the CPC has achieved significant progress. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese NA and the National People's Congress of China have consistently supported each other in regional and international parliamentary forums, especially the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Man proposed the two sides effectively organising activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025. He extended his invitation to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji to make an official visit to Việt Nam and co-chair the first session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC.

He expressed his belief that the Chinese diplomat will work to further strengthen the political and diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation in investment, economy, trade, tourism, especially expanding cooperation in science-technology, digital technology, education - training, healthcare, cultural tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, creating momentum for stepping up the bilateral relations in the coming time.

Mẫn said he hoped the ambassador will pay attention to further deepening the relationship between the Vietnamese and Chinese legislative bodies, and promoting exchanges between friendship and young parliamentarians groups of the two countries.

For his part, He cconveyed warm regards and best wishes from Zhao to Man, and showed gratitude to the Vietnamese top legislator for sending his message of sympathy to China following a recent major earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The diplomat expressed his deep appreciation for the important contributions of Man to promoting the relationship between China and Việt Nam, as well as exchanges and cooperation between their legislative bodies. He affirmed that, in his position, he will make every effort to elevate the bilateral relations to new heights.

He hoped that in the coming time, the two countries' legislatures will continue to play their important roles in strengthening the social foundation and supervising the implementation of key cooperation agreements that the two sides have signed.

With the support of the Vietnamese top legislator, the cooperation between the NPC and the Vietnamese NA will grow stronger in the future, He stressed. — VNS