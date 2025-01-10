Memorial service held for fallen soldiers' remains repatriated from Laos

ĐIỆN BIÊN – Memorial and reburial services for the remains of some Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime were held at the Tong Khao martyrs’ cemetery in the northwestern province of Điện Biên on January 10.

The remains were found in Luangnamtha, Phongsaly, and Luang Prabang provinces in the 2024 - 2025 dry season by the repatriation team of Military Region 2's Political Department, with support from the local Party committees, administrations, and people.

Among the retrieved, one soldier was identified as Hà Cống Thiên from Mai Châu District, Hoà Bình Province. His remains were transferred to the locality for reburial.

Meanwhile, the seven others, still unidentified, were laid to rest at the Tong Khao martyrs' cemetery with full military honours.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Điện Biên Province Vũ A Bằng underscored the Việt Nam - Laos special friendship, which has been reinforced through decades, particularly during their revolutionary struggles against common enemies.

He stated that the brave Vietnamese volunteer soldiers exemplified the indomitable spirit of the homeland, making ultimate sacrifice for national liberation while helping strengthen the special bonds between the two nations. VNS