Party official pays working visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung is on a working visit to Singapore from January 7-11 at the invitation of Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

During the visit, Trung paid a courtesy call to former Prime Minister and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also Senior Advisor of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), and met with Assistant Secretary-General of the party and Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing.

He had meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Chairman of Temasek Holdings Lim Boon Heng, Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Foundation Ng Boon Heong, Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Danny Quah, and Director and CEO of the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) – Yusof Ishak Institute Choi Shing Kwok.

Trung and his entourage laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh statue, visited several economic and cultural facilities, and met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore.

At the meetings with high-ranking Singaporean leaders, the Vietnamese official highly valued co-operation between the two countries, relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PAP, large-scale investment projects and the training cooperation programme, as well as coordination in international issues between the nations.

Vietnam always treasures and wishes to continue promoting the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership, Trung said.

Addressing the S. Rajaratnam Endowment Dialogue (SRED 2025) hosted by the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak (ISEAS), Trung highlighted Vietnam's significant achievements after 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), the country's foreign policy, and its long-term development goals in the new era.

At the meetings and exchanges, both sides were pleased to note that the Việt Nam -Singapore Strategic Partnership has recently been developing strongly, effectively, and comprehensively. The two countries remain each other's leading economic partners, with many positive results in economic cooperation, trade, investment and connectivity.

Trung and the Singaporean leaders agreed to promote the implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries, including the outcomes of the recent phone talks between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, enhance all-level exchanges, and effectively utilise existing cooperation mechanisms to further tap into cooperation potential between Việt Nam and Singapore in the coming time. — VNS